Nordell announces new appointments

Nordell, a Worthing-based plastic injection moulding and extrusion company, has announced a series of new appointments.

The company has appointed Teresa Blackman to help oversee the customer care team, Zoltan Meszaros as a new moulding development engineer and Jason Munday as the company’s new quality development engineer.

Blackman will lead the customer care and sales order processing team, bringing over 30-years worth of manufacturing experience to the role.

She will be responsible for relating customer order requirements through to Nordell’s manufacturing teams and will provide continuous development in the company’s pursuit of service excellence.

Nordell says it will utilise Meszaros’s skills and qualifications in injection moulding, automation, electrical technology and managerial disciplines to strengthens its continuous improvement on new and existing projects for its customers.

Munday brings over 9-years’ worth of experience of working within a quality and plastics manufacturing environment and will now be responsible for developing Nordell's operational quality assurance system.

“This is obviously a very significant period for Nordell; it’s our 50th year in business and we are driving a phase of unprecedented development for our business,” said Paul Mason, Nordell Managing Director.

“We see each of these appointments as playing a significant role in the future of the company as we look ahead to the rest of this milestone year.”