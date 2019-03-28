Nordell visits China counterparts as part of manufacturing process expansion

Sussex-based injection moulding and engineering company Nordell is unlocking its ambitions through a partnership with Nordell Xiamen.

The management of the UK team has recently visited its Chinese colleagues to discuss the expansion and diversification of its manufacturing processes.

× Expand Xiamen, China

With Xiamen now home to a number of international hotel chains, as well as leading Chinese brands, the port in southeast China’s Fujian province continues to live up to its reputation as one of the best places to do business.

Nordell and the Xiamen team took the opportunity to share and expand on technical updates in support of UK-based clients, including in-depth discussions on the solutions and controls which can add continuity to both Nordell’s UK and China manufacturing sites.

The visit also coincided with the roll-out of Nordell’s levelling and demand led systems, and both teams collaborated and shared their vision for the future, their thoughts and recommendations on employee management, staff training, and general experiences of what has worked on the factory floor both from a cultural and professional standpoint.

Paul Mason, Nordell Managing Director, said: “With Industry 4.0 fully immersed on most UK factory floors, it was important for both parties to embrace ideas and knowledge that we were both keen to share.”

“At Nordell, we want to stay ahead of the Industry 4.0 curve, and we believe that a healthy relationship with our counterparts in what is now a thriving Xiamen is a vital piece of the jigsaw.”

“Nordell Xiamen’s desire to manufacture under the same rigorous quality standard has only strengthened our resolve to fully integrate the China operation with the services the UK site offer. We are very much looking forward to implementing the systems and processes discussed in China to our UK HQ.