Nordmann to become European distributor of Völpker wax additives

As of 1st January 2020, Nordmann will begin handling the distribution of specialty wax additives from Völpker.

Völpker develops and produces cutting-edge technical grade wax derivatives, which are specifically tailored to each customer’s requirements.

Products in the Völpker Plastic Recycling Series have been developed to accommodate the processing needs of plastics recyclates, and working in synergy with other additives, Völpker montan waxes allow particularly high-quality plastic recyclate compounds to be produced.

These in turn play an important role in maintaining sustainability in a circular economy.

Falko Preusser, CEO of Völpker, said: “As an internationally operating family business focusing on plastics, we have come to specialise in the development of multifunctional specialty wax additives that meet the ever-more dynamic and complex requirements we see nowadays in many areas of industry.”

“This is why we are delighted to be working with Nordmann, an international sales partner that is known for its customer focus and above all for its technical expertise.”

Jost Laumeyer, Global Sales Director for Plastics at Nordmann, said: “The WARADUR and CEVO product lines from Völkper make the perfect complement to our wax portfolio.”

“We are constantly striving to partner with the world’s top manufacturers in order to provide our customers with comprehensive products and solutions of the highest quality.”