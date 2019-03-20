Nordson appoints new regional sales manager

Tilo Diemand has joined Nordson Corporation as a regional sales manager for BKG pelletising and melt delivery equipment.

Diemand will serve customers in Southern Germany and Austria for the company’s pelletisers, melt filtration systems, gear pumps, diverter valves, and related components.

Prior to joining Nordson, he served for two years as a customer service manager for Maag Automatik , whose parent company acquired pelletising system supplier Reduction Engineering Scheer in 2015. Here he spent six years as an area sales manager for Reduction Engineering.

Frank Thomas, sales manager for BKG products in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said: “Tilo brings 20 years of sales experience, including eight in the plastics industry with a focus on pelletizing technology.”