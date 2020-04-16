Nordson releases dual stage flexile lip die to reduce consumption of capstock polymer

A patented new device for multi-manifold dies control the layer thickness of costly capstock polymers, enabling manufacturers of vinyl sliding, glazing, hot tub panels, refrigerator parts, and other sheet products to reduce raw materials costs.

Incorporated in a new EDI Ultraflex multi-manifold sheet die from Nordson Corporation, the new device consists of a flexible hinge that for the first time makes fine-tuning of the capstock layer possible.

Located in the flow channel for the capstock polymer at a point before it combines with the base polymer, the hinge can be adjusted to provide the uniform, streamlined flow necessary for a consistently effective cap layer.

At the same time, a conventional flexible lip located downstream can be adjusted to ensure a consistent gauge for the overall two-layer structure.

Patrick Meinen, Global Product Line Manager for Nordson’s EDI dies, said: “An EDI Ultraflex sheet die with the new dual-stage flexible lip feature enables vinyl sliding manufacturers to produce cladding that provides long-lasting weatherability and good looks, while avoiding the high scrap rates and downtime that can be caused by inconsistencies in the cap layer.”

“In addition, the device eliminates the need to run unnecessarily thick cap layers to compensate for such inconsistencies.”