NORMA Group develops cooling water tube systems for passenger cars with combustion engines and electric motors

NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, has received an order from a British car manufacturer for the development of cooling water and thermal management tube systems.

The cooling water tube systems will be used in passenger cars with conventional combustion engines, while the tube systems for thermal management will be used in passenger cars with electric drives.

Production will commence in 2020 and a total of around 1.8 million vehicles will be equipped with systems from NORMA Group.

Bernd Kleinhens, CEO of NORMA Group, said: “I am delighted that our customer is relying on the products and expertise of NORMA Group both in the area of conventional combustion technology and in the innovative field of electromobility.”

“Winning this major order underscores the confidence that renowned automobile manufacturers place in our expertise and innovative strength.”

NORMA Group is working closely with the client to develop the tube systems, which will be tailored to the customer’s specific requirements.

The cooling water tube systems designed for vehicles with conventional drive systems include weight-reducing thermoplastics and plastic connectors for quick and reliable assembly.

Multilayer thermoplastic tubes and plastic connectors are also used in the thermal management tube systems for electric vehicles.

The flow-optimised line systems ensure optimal flow conditions or the coolant.

Sensors monitor he uniform temperature distribution, and the thermal management tube systems therefore guarantee the ideal operating temperature of the electric motor, the ECU, and the driver’s cabin.

This saves energy, reduces the load on the battery and increases the range of the electric vehicles.

The tubes have high chemical resistance and are securely connected by connectors, which ensures the reliability and longevity of the entire systems.