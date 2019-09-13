Norner to build new Polymer Exploration Centre in Norway

Norner has signed an agreement with R8 Property on the construction of our new Polymer Exploration Centre.

The new Polymer Exploration Centre will be a modern international research and technology centre for the plastics industry and provide research services throughout the value chain.

× Expand Norner Polymer Exploration Centre

Construction starts in December this year and is expected to be completed in April 2021.

The company will also become part owner of Future Materials Catapult Centre, a national test centre for the materials of the future

The company believes the development of this new centre and entering the Catapult centre, will ensure that Norway develops a leadership in the development of future sustainable plastic solutions.

“We will get a significantly more efficient building and have consolidated all our operations into one house. Construction work will start at the turn of the year and will be completed in the spring of 2021. Norner is investing long-term, and a 20-year lease has been signed between the parties,” said Kjetil Larsen CEO of Norner.

“Our owners, Thai SCG, have a long-term strategy and commitment with Norner. They are strengthening their position as a significant player in the plastics industry through this investment.”

“This is a very exciting project for Porsgrunn as a city, but also for Grenland, Telemark and the entire region.”, says R8 Property Development Director Tommy Thovsland.