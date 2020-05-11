Nortest becomes TTS Nortest

Nortest has announced it will become TTS Nortest from 1st June 2020.

Nortest is a supplier of polymer test equipment from Elastocon AB, Lambient LLC and Hildebrand Gmbh.

TTS Systems are web tension measurement and control specialists whose products are used by similar industries to the Nortest client base.

The companies believe the synergy of the two organisations will continue to provide the high standard of sales and technical support for both product ranges.

The company, founded in 1989 by Brian Robson, previously employed by H.W.Wallace, Lloyd Instruments and Hampden Test Equipment has been active in supplying and supporting precision test instruments for the UK rubber, plastic and thermoset industries and is the sole UK representative for these companies.

Brian Robson will continue to assist the new company with technical support for the Nortest products.