North East manufacturer hits the ground running with new contracts following strategic relocation

A North East-based rapid tooling and plastics manufacturing group has won a number of significant new contracts following a strategic relocation to a new flagship site.

The Omega Plastics Group announced its plans to expand by combining its two sites in Blyth and Hartlepool together and relocating the Omega Plastics business and central Group functions to a much larger site in Team Valley in February.

The move to Team Valley has taken the Omega Plastics business back to its roots with the company now operating out of the same building it first started trading from 21 years ago.

Gary Powner, Managing Director and Omega Plastics, said: “We’re settling in well to our new home. The additional capacity provided by the new site is enabling us to operate more efficiently and seek and win bigger contracts in a variety of market sectors.”

“Three of these contracts are commencing the design phase over the next two months at our new facility which will provide output for the automotive, construction and healthcare sectors over the next five years.”

The additional space afforded by the move has also enabled Omega Plastics to invest in some new pieces of equipment which will help to drive further efficiencies.

Powner said: “Our staff have been incredibly supportive and instrumental in helping to get the new site up and running so quickly.”

“The professionalism and dedication shown by the staff has afforded us minimal lost production time and created proud ownership of our new home.”

“We have invested in new equipment of spark erosion and wire erosion which will enable is to gain more control and efficiency of our internal processes and help to reduce time to market for our customers, which is critical to increasing market share of new product introduction.”

In addition to spacious workshop facilities for Omega Plastics, the new Team Valley site has become the central hub of the Group with office space for all of the sales, marketing, technical, compliance, finance and administration staff.

Dave Crone, Group Managing Director, said: “The move has come at an exciting time for the Group. Over the last two years, our Signal Plastics business has grown significantly since its move to larger premises and we are already seeing the same growth beginning with our Omega Plastics business.”

“As a Group, the investment we have made in two significant new facilities will give us the opportunity to continue to increase our capability and capacity and to attract further talent to the group as we grow both businesses.”