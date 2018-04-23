North East plastics manufacturer receives global automotive excellence standard

The Omega Plastics Group (OPG) has received IATF 16949 accreditation for its facility in Hartlepool following an assessment process conducted by LRQA.

Having first been awarded the ISO/TS 16949 status in 2016, Omega have been recertified against the newly released IATF 16949:2016 automotive standard to ensure it was compliant with the significantly revised standard.

The certification is one of the automotive sectors most widely used international standards for quality management systems.

“OPG had to undergo a full, third-party audit of its quality management systems and processes at Hartlepool, which took around seven days to complete and covered all of our procedures from materials being delivered, through the manufacturing process to delivery and customer satisfaction,” said Paul Anderson, Group Quality Manager at Omega Plastics Group.

“This was a really intensive process so we are delighted to have once again met the criteria to receive the accreditation. We’re currently one of the only manufacturers in the North East to have gained IATF 16949 so it’s something we’re incredibly proud of.”

× Expand Paul Anderson, Group Quality Manager at Omega Plastics Group

Omega Plastics says it conducts a lot of business with blue chip car manufacturers and OEMs operating in the automotive sector therefore, receiving the accreditation is a real asset to the business.

“Many of our current and future customers demand IATF 16949 as the minimum requirement for supplying products to them so to have secured certification to the new, more complex standard is a fantastic achievement and testimony to the hard work and expertise of the team here at OPG,” added Dave Crone, Group Managing Director at Omega Plastics Group.

“In the near future, we will be looking to replicate this accreditation process at our site in Washington, which is currently working to the IATF standard, which will help to increase our capacity and ensure standardised quality production across our facilities.”