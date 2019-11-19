Northern Automotive Alliance names Sigmatex Company of the Year

Sigmatex, a global leader in the design and manufacture of carbon fibre textiles to the composites industry, has been selected as the winner of the Company of the Year award at the Northern Automotive Alliance Awards, recognising its continued commitment to the development of the low carbon vehicle supply chain.

During the awards, Sigmatex was also awarded the DHL Logistics Excellence Award for its implementation of a series of process and product changes that optimises package size and footprint.

This has led to a reduced number of deliveries, resulting in a significant reduction in emissions.

Sigmatex was also highly commended for the Manufacturing Excellent Award for delivering a major operational transformation project in an underperforming production cell through the implementation of LEAN principles and developing a culture of continuous improvement, a model that is now being rolled out in other parts of the organisation.

Paul McMullan, Commercial Director at Sigmatex, said: “It is great to see our commitment to vehicle lightweighting being recognised by the industry. This, alongside our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, is a significant focus for the company.”

“It is an honour to receive the Company of the Year award alongside the Logistics Excellence Award, and I would like to thank my colleagues at Sigmatex for all of their efforts ensuring our success.”