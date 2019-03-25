Northern Ireland supply chain excellence to be exhibited at AIX 2019

11 Northern Irish manufacturing companies are heading to the world’s leading event for airlines and their supply chain for cabin interiors, at AIX 2019 in Hamburg.

Three of those companies are showcasing how collaboration and performance are key to customer partnership, and the companies in question have been chosen as part of a Department for International Trade mission to Collins Aerospace to its North Carolina facility the week before the Expo.

The three companies involved are Bradfor, Exact Group and IPC Mouldings, who between them in 2018 manufactured and delivered 3.7 million parts and assemblies.

All of the companies are AS9100 accredited and were successful participants in the SC21 aerospace programme, and their supply chain excellence has proven to be crucial to their success.

All three report shorter lead times than the industry average, offering an agile and competitive solution to the end customer.

Patricia Clements, Managing Director of Bradfor Ltd, said: “The aircraft interiors’ sector continues to evolve and change. With this comes the need to embrace new technologies to ensure your product is the best there is.”

“Last year, Bradfor Ltd was responsible for manufacturing nearly a third of a million products of which 55,000 were seat covers for new aeroplanes and our products were delivered to at least ten countries worldwide.”

Stephen Cromie, Managing Director of Exact Group, said: “AIX 2019 is a great opportunity to engage with new and exciting customers. It allows the Exact Group to showcase its precision engineering and composite finishing techniques and its rapid response, which we excel in; from enquiry to customer receipt.”

“This we’ve achieved within as little as six hours with the delivery of products to the United States in as little as 38 hours. This is no small task as it includes programming, cutting the raw material, machining the parts, carrying out FAI, and then dispatch.”

“Our composite finishing division cosmetically finish components to achieve the highest quality finishes within the industry and again these can be delivered in a rapid response time line.”

Joanne Liddle, Managing Director of IPC Mouldings, said: “The Expo is a must-attend event for anyone in this sector.”

“Collaboration and partnership is key to any customer relationship but with all three companies working in the same supply chain, it is evident that there is a core value of understanding and trust, which allows us to meet the current and future needs of our customer to ensure their product is brought to market within timescales.”

“Value add is expected by our industry and we partner with our customer to deliver increased competitiveness through product whole life, from design and testing through to production and aftermarket requirement.”