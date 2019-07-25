Nouryon acquires Friend

Nouryon has acquired Zhejiang Friend Chemical Co. (Friend), a Chinese producer of triethyl aluminum (TEAL) – a metal alkyl used in the production of high-volume polymers, such as polypropylene and polyethylene.

The company says the acquisition will substantially raise Nouryon’s global TEAL production and strengthen its position as a leading global producer of TEAL. The deal also makes the company the only truly global producer of metal alkyls.

The acquisition includes products, technology, customer lists and a manufacturing site in Jiaxing, located 100 kilometers southwest of Shanghai and the company aims to evaluate opportunities to expand operations at Jiaxing.

× Expand Friend Production Site

Friend’s approximately 60 employees will join Nouryon, including the company’s founder, Mr. HaiQing Zhang, who will serve as a senior consultant.

Zhang said :“When I decided to sell Friend, it was important to me that we were acquired by a strong organisation that had a promising future, and one that I could trust to treat my employees well. I am glad that we reached an agreement with Nouryon and I believe Friend is in good hands.”

Johan Landfors, Managing Director Polymer Chemistry at Nouryon, added: “Friend has a great reputation in the industry and with this acquisition we’ll now have manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe and North America, enabling us to better serve our customers in this fast-growing market.”

Late last year, the company completed the acquisition of Brazil-based Polinox, South America’s leading producer of ketone peroxides, used in the production of various plastic and composite products.