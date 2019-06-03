Nouryon announces new structure to support growth strategy

Nouryon has announced a new organisational model as part of its strategy to accelerate growth and drive performance improvement.

The new model, which will take effect on January 1st, 2020, is organised around three market-focused businesses supported by a centralised Operations and Functional structure.

The three businesses are Technology Solutions, for which Johan Landfors will be president, Industry Chemicals, which will see Knut Schwalenberg continue as President, and Performance Formulations, which will see its President named at a later date.

Lanny Duvall will continue as Chief Integrated Supply Chain Officer.

Charlie Shaver, CEO of Nouryon: “This optimised model will allow our business and support organisations to concentrate on what they do best. Each business will have a clear mission, driving management focus.”