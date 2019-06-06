Nouryon completes expandable microspheres expansion in Sweden

Nouryon has completed a €20 million project in Sweden that significantly raises production capacity for its Expancel expandable microspheres.

These are used to enhance the properties of products ranging from shoes soles and food packaging to wind turbines.

Sylvia Winkel Pettersson, Director Expancel at Nouryon, said: “Examples include underbody coatings, weather strips, and repair putty for the automotive market, and sealants, floorings, and elastomeric cool roof coatings for the construction market.”

Expancel microspheres are used as a lightweight filler and a blowing agent to make end products lighter, create attractive textures, protect against damage, or shield against the elements.

Niek Stapel, Managing Director for Pulp and Performance Chemicals at Nouryon, said: “These projects reflect our commitment to meet growing demand and grow successfully alongside our customers around the world.”

“Expanding our capacity will significantly strengthen our leadership position in expandable microspheres.”