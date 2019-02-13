Nouryon completes Mexico organic peroxides expansion

Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) has more than doubled capacity for emulsion-based organic peroxides at its site in Los Reyes, Mexico to meet increased customer demand in the North American polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market.

Used for making PVC, the company introduced emulsion-based peroxides to North America in 2018 and these alternatives to solvent-based peroxides are inherently safer while also improving product quality.

× Expand Nouryon Los Reyes facility

Nouryon says emulsion-based peroxides also play a key role in its patented continuous initiator dosing (CiD) technology, which allows PVC producers to increase reactor output by up to 40 percent with minimum capital expenditure.

The Los Reyes expansion is the latest in a series of investments by Nouryon to better serve and grow with its customers in the polymer market.

Another expansion project in Mexico is due to be completed this year and additional capacity is also scheduled to come online in Brazil, China, and India.

“We are pleased that customers are attracted to the benefits of emulsions for PVC production,” said Johan Landfors, Managing Director Polymer Chemistry at Nouryon.

“We have expanded production capacity quickly to meet demand and are ready to build more capacity to grow with our customers in the future.”