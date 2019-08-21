Nouryon invests in metal alkyls plant at Rotterdam

Nouryon has made a series of investments at its metal alkyls plant in Rotterdam, to improve efficiency and increase capacity.

The projects will enable the company to continue meeting growing demand from customers in the polymer industry and improve supply reliability in Europe.

The most recent investment includes automating raw material handling, improving overall efficiency and safety at the site by avoiding potential exposure risks.

This project also allows for material to be supplied in bulk, which reduces transportation costs.

Jeroen Jungschlager, Rotterdam Plant Manager, said: “The Rotterdam plant has increased production capacity by more than 40 per cent in the last three years, and this latest investment series positions us for sustained growth.”

“it will enable us to move greater volumes with improved reliability and consistency to our customers.”

Johan Landfors, Managing Director for Polymer Chemistry at Nouryon, said: “Projects such as these reflect our strategy of accelerating growth through operational excellence and strategic investments tailored to the needs of our customers.”