Nouryon partnership expands access for European thermoset customers

Thermoset customers in France, Italy, the UK, and Ireland will have improved access to products from Nouryon through an expanded partnership with distributor Gazechim Group.

Under the agreement, Gazechim will distribute Nouryon’s complete portfolio of organic peroxides and auxillaries for the thermoset business, which are important in the production of composite products as diverse as sports and leisure, to automotive, aerospace, and energy.

Johan Landfors, Managing Director for Polymer Chemistry at Nouryon, said: “This agreement is an important step to better serve our customers. Gazechim is the largest distributor of thermoset products in Europe, and we believe the new partnership will help strengthen customer relationships and accelerate our growth in key markets.”

Jean-Mark Libes, from Gazechim, said: “We have a strong reputation in the thermoset market, and we seek partnerships with strong organisations like Nouryon to build on our value proposition and continue to grow our businesses.”