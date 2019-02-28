Nouryon to supply new bio-based polymers to the personal care market

Nouryon will expand its offering to customers in the personal care market with bio-based polymers through an exclusive global supply agreement with speciality polymers maker Itaconix.

This is the second deal arising from a joint development agreement signed in 2017 to explore opportunities for polymers made from itaconic acid using Itaconix’s technology.

Earlier this year, the companies announced a deal for bio-based polymers with chelating properties that Nouryon will market to customers in the detergents market.

Lynnette Bowen, Global Marketing Director for Personal Care at Nouryon, said: “More environmentally conscious customers are driving demand for more natural personal care products.”

“By adding Itaconix’s proprietary polymer to our portfolio, we’re enabling our customers to create bio-based formulations without compromising on technical performance, helping them to meet fast-changing market trends and consumer demands.”

John R Shaw, CEO of Itaconix, said: “This second agreement with Nouryon represents another major step towards establishing and building the value of our novel polymers.

AB Ghosh, Managing Director of Surface Chemistry, said: “We are pleased to conclude this agreement, which clearly shows the potential that Itaconix’s technology has across our portfolio.”

“Partnering allows us to bring even more innovation to customers, and we’re excited to introduce the functionality and versatility of these bio-based polymers to the market.”