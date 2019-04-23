Novares acquires a minority stake in Quad Industries to design intuitive user interfaces for automotive interiors

The Novares Venture Capital Fund has invested in Quad Industries, a company specialised in printed flexible electronics, to create new systems with intuitive intelligent interfaces for all passengers for all passengers and add to Novares Group’s innovative solutions for cars.

Quad Industries is a Belgian company with a production site in Slovakia, working on applied electronics, specialising in user interfaces and control panels for both consumer and industrial applications.

In recent years, the company has extended its activities in the domain of printed electronics, with the development and production of printed, flexible sensor solutions.

Arne Casteleyn, Quad co-CEO and Sales Director, said: “We are extremely excited about this investment from Novares in Quad Industries which reinforces our long-term collaboration. Novares brings the needed know-how to integrate our technologies into automotive components and systems.”

Pierre Boulet, Novares CEO, said: “This investment of Novares Venture Capital in Quad Industries, along with those in FlexEnable, APAG-CoSyst and Actronika is illustrative of the Group’s strategy to feed our Innovation ecosystem with close and long-term start-up partnerships.”

“Quad’s printed electronics are key in our smart surfaces technologies, allowing Novares to propose to its customers disruptive systems and intuitive solutions for all users in the car.”