Novares and TG0 sign Joint Development Agreement

Novares has entered into a partnership with TG0, a UK-based 3D touch technology company.

The deal was signed at the unveiling of Nova Car #2, Novares’ open innovation lab, which incorporates TG0’s ‘Squeeze Command’ technology.

TG0 has developed a platform technology which turns injection moulded plastics into 3D touch and pressure sensitive surfaces.

Driven by artificial intelligence and advanced signal processing algorithm, the technology accurately detects touch pressure and locations without conventional metallic sensor networks.

The partnership is one of several Novares has entered into with innovation start-ups and technology companies, as commitment to innovation is central to the company’s growth strategy along with strategic acquisitions and investments.

Ming Kong, CEO at TG0, said: “TG0 is excited for our strategic partnership with Novares. A future with Novares creates many opportunities in realising the next-gen human-machine interaction platform for the next 20 years.”

Pierre Boulet, CEO of Novares, said: “This partnership deal with TG0 means we will jointly develop automotive applications with pressure sensitives surfaces, building on the Squeeze Command innovation already incorporated in Nova Car #2.”

“Partnerships and investment in innovation start-ups are key to our strategy, to ensure we offer the very latest and best in advanced automotive technology to our customers.”