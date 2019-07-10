Novares completes site expansion in Janovice

Novares Group has officially inaugurated a new, 9,600 m2 second building at its site in Janovice, Czech Republic.

The Janovice site supplies parts to automotive customers Skoda and Faurecia, and the new building will produce components for Groupe PSA, as activities are transferred from Novares’ site in Zavar, Slovakia.

The new building houses a range of new, state-of-the-art injection moulding machines and moulds for plastic car part production.

The inauguration was also an opportunity for Novares to display its latest innovative technologies, in the form of its open innovation lab, the Nova Car 2 demonstration vehicle, which incorporates 25 of the company’s latest innovations. The car was revealed in Paris on June 25.

Pierre Boulet, CEO of Novares, said: “The new building is a major extension to the plant, more than doubling capacity at the site, allowing us to serve new Customers using the latest industrial equipment and technologies. Janovice is a key plant in Novares’ European network and an impressive showcase of our industrial strength in automotive car-part manufacturing.”