Novares unveils Nova Car #2 along with 25 innovations for the car of the future

Following the success of the Nova Car #1, which toured the world in 2018 to showcase its latest innovations to its customers, the Novares Group has unveiled Nova Car #2, its open innovation lab.

The demonstration vehicle brings together 25 innovations co-developed with start-ups and innovative companies.

Highlights of the innovations demonstrated in Nova Car #2 are FlexView Max, a giant 3D curved and tactile display with haptic feedback, perfectly integrated into the cockpit design and with an advanced user interface called Scroll’N Feel, which offers several tactile functions with a single smart button.

The car also features Smart Breeze, an invisible, intelligent airflow device which adapts automatically to each passenger, Squeeze Command, a door command with gesture recognition, My Travel Therapy, a travel sickness prevention device, and Drop In Car, and in-car delivery point for last mile delivery orders.

Novares’ commitment to innovation is central to the company’s growth strategy along with strategic acquisitions and investments, with the company now ranks amongst the top 100 international automotive suppliers.

Pierre Boulet, CEO of Novares, said: “The Nova Car is our open innovation lab through which we collaborate with the most innovative start-ups and companies on the market.”

“We are very proud to unveil the Nova Car #2 with 25 innovations that anticipate the automotive evolutions, with new ultra-intuitive interfaces, an optimal propulsion system, and advanced communications between the passengers, the vehicle, and its environment for unique user experiences that will integrate the vehicles of tomorrow.”