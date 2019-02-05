Number of Borealis patent applications hits ten-year high in 2018

Borealis has announced it filed a total of 117 priority patent applications 2018, the highest amount in ten years, and surpassing the 106 filed in 2017.

The high number and quality of Borealis applications reaffirms the company’s status as an important innovator.

× Expand Alfred Stern

Alfred Stern, CEO of Borealis, said: “While our high level of innovation and R&D activity is important to the success of both Austria and Europe as industry and business locations, our constant aim is to provide our partners and customers with the best possible solutions for their needs.”

“Customer centricity plays an instrumental role in all our innovation efforts, because a collaborative approach is essential in order to bring about a circular economy of plastics.”

In total, the Borealis Group now possesses around 10,000 individual patents of patent applications which are subsumed in 1,219 patent families.

This growing number is the result of the company’s steadfast dedication to expanding its expertise since its founding over 25 years ago, and underlines its track record as a leading industry innovator.