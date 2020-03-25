Nylacast places all key industry projects on high priority

Engineering firm Nylacast is dedicating additional machine capacity machine capacity and greater priority to projects and components for industries at the front line of combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

Nylacast has announced the move to further support manufacturers of equipment and machinery being utilised to provide safety and stability during the outbreak.

It is calling on companies from the pharmaceutical, medical, food, packaging, and transport sectors in need of engineered polymers, CNC machining, or stock shape material to get in touch with an aim of facilitating swift production and delivery for key componentry required for new builds or refurbishments.

A Nylacast representative said: “The health and safety of our people and communities is our paramount priority.”

“We are closely following UK Government and World Health Organisation recommendations through the additional precautions and safety measures we have on-site.”

“Whilst we thrive to remain operational for as long as possible, we will be dedicating resource and capacity to servicing the increasing demands on these key industries right now.”