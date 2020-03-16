Obituary: Plastics industry colleagues pay tribute to masterbatch technology expert Dr Roger Storey

Dr Roger Storey, who was the Technical Director of Colloids Limited for 17 years until his retirement, sadly passed away peacefully on 26th February 2020.

Roger was a brilliant scientist, with extensive technical expertise and knowledge of polymer science. He graduated from Brunel University in 1973, where he read Polymer Technology, and later went on to do a PhD at the University of Manchester (then UMIST), gaining his doctorate in 1979.

Roger’s career in the plastics industry started at Dunlop immediately after graduating, where he worked for three year. In 1976, he then joined Cabot Plastics where he was the Technical Manager for 19 years. He was appointed as Technical Director for Colloids in 1995, where he stayed until his retirement in 2012.

Roger had an unrivalled knowledge about formulating with carbon black for masterbatch applications. After retiring, Roger started his own consultancy business, Nero Sciences Ltd., still maintaining close ties with Colloids and his former colleagues, regularly presenting technical workshops to help train the workforce.

Roger enjoyed his retirement, moving to the idyllic village of Bampton in Cumbria where he and his wife Jane enjoyed countryside walks in the Lake District with their two dogs, and where he developed a passion for gardening.

Bob Thomas, friend and former colleague at Colloids, said: “Roger was a real gentleman and a pleasure to work with. He will be greatly missed by me and the rest of his work colleagues. I shall especially miss the regular curry nights we had together with other friends, where Roger would always have some funny story to tell of his time within the plastics industry. He really was a lovely guy”

The funeral service for Dr Roger Storey is taking place on Wednesday 18th March at Carlisle Crematorium.