Obituary: Tributes pour in for “elder statesman” of the industry, Jim Pugh

Jim Pugh
Representatives from across the global industry have made tributes to Jim (James Reginald) Pugh, described as an “elder statesman” of the UK and European packaging industry, who has died at his home in Nottingham, aged 96.
He leaves a wife, Pat, to whom he was married for 72 years, three sons and a daughter.
Peter Woodall, formerly of PR Principles and PRP Consulting (1990-2010), has written a biography of Jim’s career, which spanned 40 years, including tributes from his former colleagues and friends.
The BP&R team would like to share Jim’s story with our readers and extend our sympathies to his family.
In the beginning
In a life of contrasts and challenges, which stretched from a wartime role flying without radio communication in search of enemy submarines through to becoming a ‘visionary leader’ and indomitable advocate for the plastic packaging industry, his influence was felt across the globe.
After graduating with honours from Christ’s College, Cambridge, Jim joined BICC (British Insulated Callender’s Cables) where his first major challenge led to the development of PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene)sheeting – as a critical component for the overhead electrification of Britain’s high-speed railway lines.
In the world of packaging, his first significant contribution came when, as Director of Research and Development at Reed International, he invented many new technologies for the coating of paper products, after which he was appointed Managing Director of Reed Polyfilms Ltd.
In 1971, Jim became Technical & Development Director at LinPac where his combination of innovation and business skills introduced new designs and formulations of plastic containers and automotive components, setting up new plants in the USA, France, Spain, Germany and the UK.
During his time with the business until he ‘retired’ in 1990, he helped the company’s turnover soar from £11m to £550m.
It was whilst at Linpac that, in 1985, Jim became Chairman of the UK Packaging and Industrial Films Association (PIFA) where he set about forging strong cross-border links with other EU plastics producers leading to the formation of the Europe-wide trade association PlastEurofilm where he served as founding member and President.
Facing up to challenges
In 1990, in the face of strong challenges to the industry on health and safety grounds, environmental and quality issues, Jim accepted the role of Chief Executive of PIFA and embarked on a tireless campaigning role with central and local government, academia and the public aimed at representing the industry as a responsible and committed contributor to the health and welfare of society.
As a result, PIFA membership grew to represent more than 80 per cent of a £2 billion industry and he forged close links throughout the supply chain from raw material producers to packer-fillers and the major retailers.
Sustainability Visionary
Jim conceived the PACT (Plastics for a Cleaner Tomorrow) campaign to provide honest and accountable information to the public, government, schools and universities on the environmental impacts and value of plastic film.
He also led PIFA to become the first packaging body to set up self-policed and publicly accountable quality schemes as well as becoming a significant advocate for the recovery, re-use and recycling of waste plastics.
In this role, he also set up the Farm Films Producers Group for the nationwide collection of waste films used in the UK agricultural and horticultural sectors.
Jim also instigated a major contribution to the financial health of the sector when, after two years of effort, he negotiated in 1995 a Climate Change Agreement (CCA) for members competitively burdened by high energy costs. This has resulted in tax savings of around £4 million for the UK plastic films industry.
Jim finally retired from PIFA in 2005 when he was awarded honorary lifetime president of the association.
Personal Tributes from across the Industry
Over the course of his varied career, Jim worked with, alongside and for a great many individuals, some of whom have shared their memories of him.
David Tyson, who succeeded Jim Pugh as PIFA Chief Executive, said: “I worked for Jim in 1966 when he arrived as MD of Reed Polyfilms Ltd. in Derby where I was located. Jim Pugh became the ‘Elder Statesman’ of the flexible packaging industry and will never be replaced or matched in the contribution he made.
“He entered the industry when it consisted of many small/medium businesses owned by entrepreneurial individuals - yet through PIFA he helped so many of them develop into the global corporations of today. He gave leadership through his amazing level of vision, quietly but effectively fighting and promoting our cause whatever the resistance he met, creating the platform to develop respectability and progress, but always with an eye for scientifically- balanced environmental honesty. He was certainly the ‘right man at the right time’ and the Industry owes him a great debt.”
Dick Searle, Chief Executive of the Packaging Federation, said: "Jim was a fantastic advocate and ambassador for our industry. His vast spread of technical knowledge enabled him to provide, in a low-key but authoritative style, much-needed balance in the debates about the use and worth of packaging. His wise counsel is still missed."
Jane Bickerstaffe, formerly CEO of (IncPen) Industry Council for Packaging in the Environment, said: “Jim was very highly regarded. He had so much persistence and energy. I was always glad that I was on the same side as him! Jim did a remarkable job for the plastics films industry. His knowledge of the whole packaging industry was unique, and he explained the environmental facts in a straightforward, simple and always diplomatic manner. I remember meeting him first at a packaging exhibition where he was putting up a stand with the energy of someone half his age!”
Philip Law, Director General of the British Plastics Federation, said: “Jim was a visionary. He foresaw the value of an in-depth association uniting diverse films interests when he established PIFA as a self-sustaining organisation with its own office. A very modest man with disciplined working habits, he brought good humoured co-operation to all situations be it packaging waste issues or the defence of PVC. Above all, Jim displayed a humanity which endeared him to his members, both large and small, the underdog and the heavyweight alike.”
Walter Spruyt, former President of PlastEuroFilm, said: “Jim was an extraordinary Englishman and totally convinced European. Be it through different industries, PIFA or PlastEuroFilm, my number one memory is he always understood, communicated, appreciated and criticised but always for the benefit of others. Jim was a cathedral to our plastic industry, and we were all in his shadow – on the sunny side! His European context and views had no boundaries. We will miss him very much!"
Cameron McLatchie, formerly Chairman of British Polythene Industries plc, said: “The polythene film industry in the UK owes a huge debt of gratitude to Jim for the years he devoted to the position of Chief Executive of PIFA. His knowledge and expertise were admired by all, and his actions were rarely questioned, such was the authority he brought to that position. It was a pleasure to work with him, and I had the highest regard for his counsel.”
Steve Griffin, former Chairman of PIFA, said:“As a former Chairman of PIFA and representative of both Hoechst and Klockner I remember Jim as a quite remarkable leader working tirelessly in the interests of our industry.”
David Kay, formerly of Sealed Air Corporation, said: “Jim was a wonderful mentor to me when I represented Cryovac and latterly Sealed AirCorporation on the PIFA Board. Jim had that wonderful skill of directing and encouraging without appearing to do so. He projected limitless enthusiasm, ideas and personal energy in his role of CEO, such that he became the voice of the films industry. Always a pleasure to work with, Jim will be remembered long after most of us are forgotten.”
James Lee, Cromwell Polythene Ltd, said: “Truly one of the plastic industry’s elder statesmen.”
Margaret Linley and Irena Cox, formerly running Jim’s PIFA Nottingham HQ office, said: "Irena and I worked for Jim for many years. During the time we knew him we found him to be a supportive, understanding, considerate and compassionate man. He always encouraged us to develop and grow, providing us with advice and guidance whenever we needed it. He achieved this willingly and with a good sense of humour for which we will always be grateful."