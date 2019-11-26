Obituary: Tributes pour in for “elder statesman” of the industry, Jim Pugh

Jim Pugh Jim Pugh

Representatives from across the global industry have made tributes to Jim (James Reginald) Pugh, described as an “elder statesman” of the UK and European packaging industry, who has died at his home in Nottingham, aged 96.

He leaves a wife, Pat, to whom he was married for 72 years, three sons and a daughter.

Peter Woodall, formerly of PR Principles and PRP Consulting (1990-2010), has written a biography of Jim’s career, which spanned 40 years, including tributes from his former colleagues and friends.

The BP&R team would like to share Jim’s story with our readers and extend our sympathies to his family.

In the beginning

In a life of contrasts and challenges, which stretched from a wartime role flying without radio communication in search of enemy submarines through to becoming a ‘visionary leader’ and indomitable advocate for the plastic packaging industry, his influence was felt across the globe.

After graduating with honours from Christ’s College, Cambridge, Jim joined BICC (British Insulated Callender’s Cables) where his first major challenge led to the development of PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene)sheeting – as a critical component for the overhead electrification of Britain’s high-speed railway lines.

In the world of packaging, his first significant contribution came when, as Director of Research and Development at Reed International, he invented many new technologies for the coating of paper products, after which he was appointed Managing Director of Reed Polyfilms Ltd.

In 1971, Jim became Technical & Development Director at LinPac where his combination of innovation and business skills introduced new designs and formulations of plastic containers and automotive components, setting up new plants in the USA, France, Spain, Germany and the UK.

During his time with the business until he ‘retired’ in 1990, he helped the company’s turnover soar from £11m to £550m.

It was whilst at Linpac that, in 1985, Jim became Chairman of the UK Packaging and Industrial Films Association (PIFA) where he set about forging strong cross-border links with other EU plastics producers leading to the formation of the Europe-wide trade association PlastEurofilm where he served as founding member and President.

Facing up to challenges

In 1990, in the face of strong challenges to the industry on health and safety grounds, environmental and quality issues, Jim accepted the role of Chief Executive of PIFA and embarked on a tireless campaigning role with central and local government, academia and the public aimed at representing the industry as a responsible and committed contributor to the health and welfare of society.

As a result, PIFA membership grew to represent more than 80 per cent of a £2 billion industry and he forged close links throughout the supply chain from raw material producers to packer-fillers and the major retailers.

Sustainability Visionary

Jim conceived the PACT (Plastics for a Cleaner Tomorrow) campaign to provide honest and accountable information to the public, government, schools and universities on the environmental impacts and value of plastic film.

He also led PIFA to become the first packaging body to set up self-policed and publicly accountable quality schemes as well as becoming a significant advocate for the recovery, re-use and recycling of waste plastics.

In this role, he also set up the Farm Films Producers Group for the nationwide collection of waste films used in the UK agricultural and horticultural sectors.

Jim also instigated a major contribution to the financial health of the sector when, after two years of effort, he negotiated in 1995 a Climate Change Agreement (CCA) for members competitively burdened by high energy costs. This has resulted in tax savings of around £4 million for the UK plastic films industry.

Jim finally retired from PIFA in 2005 when he was awarded honorary lifetime president of the association.

Personal Tributes from across the Industry

Over the course of his varied career, Jim worked with, alongside and for a great many individuals, some of whom have shared their memories of him.

David Tyson, who succeeded Jim Pugh as PIFA Chief Executive, said: “I worked for Jim in 1966 when he arrived as MD of Reed Polyfilms Ltd. in Derby where I was located. Jim Pugh became the ‘Elder Statesman’ of the flexible packaging industry and will never be replaced or matched in the contribution he made.

“He entered the industry when it consisted of many small/medium businesses owned by entrepreneurial individuals - yet through PIFA he helped so many of them develop into the global corporations of today. He gave leadership through his amazing level of vision, quietly but effectively fighting and promoting our cause whatever the resistance he met, creating the platform to develop respectability and progress, but always with an eye for scientifically- balanced environmental honesty. He was certainly the ‘right man at the right time’ and the Industry owes him a great debt.”