oha-design selects BASF’s PPSU for foldable trivet Krempel

oha-design is using the high-performance plastic Ultrason P from BASF to produce its foldable trivet, Krempel.

Krempel, uses the polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) from BASF to ensure that the trivet always retains its shape, is flame retardant and can be easily cleaned in a dishwasher.

By pushing or pulling the original flat shape, it can be turned inside out or bent in a variety of ways to create stable, three-dimensional shapes like a circle, pillow or fish.

In addition to Ultrason P, the trivet also consists of stainless steel rivets and silicone disks, which make it slip-resistant.

Due to the PPSU, the trivet is characterised by high temperature resistance, good flexibility and recovery, durability and high chemical resistance.

The multi-functional trivet can be employed for domestic use, as well as in catering and camping – just like Ultrason P, which is suitable for durable and safe components in household appliances such as refrigerators, ovens, air fryers, food processors, coffee machines and juicers, but also for catering and microwave dishes.

“For a year and a half I puzzled over it, experimented with wood and metal and finally implemented the Krempel in plastic,” said Andreas Anetseder, owner of oha-Design and inventor of the Krempel.

“By the time it was ready for serial production, I had learned a lot about plastics – and also that, even with such an apparently simple design object, everything has to fit together perfectly: the properties and thickness of the materials, the diameter of the disks and rivets as well as the exact processing in injection moulding. Only then can the trivet be turned into different shapes in this astonishing way, as if by magic.”