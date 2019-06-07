Olay becomes first major skincare brand to trial refillable packs

Olay has become the first major global skincare brand to test refillable packaging in an attempt to reduce plastic waste.

Olay will sell each jar of its Regenerist Whip moisturiser with a recyclable refill pod that can be placed inside the container.

They will be sold and shipped in a container made of recycled paper rather than cardboard, and without cellophane wrapping.

Anitra Marsh, Associate Director of Brand Communications for Procter & Gamble, said: “The ultimate goal is to find and adopt many more sustainable packaging solutions, and the refillable package is the first step of that journey.”

“It’s important for us to get it right because only then we can bring this concept to market at scale.”

Via The Guardian