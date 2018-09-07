Omega Plastics advises on Brexit

Omega Plastics, a North East plastics manufacturing firm, believes now is the best time to relocate your production work back to the United Kingdom to enjoy significant savings.

The company says that relocating can reduce costs on logistics, material supply and packaging, and at the same time add an element of reassurance for the customer that a product is being made in the United Kingdom.

× Expand Omega Plastics Jamie Wheeler, a Production Operative staff member from Omega Plastics, holding a component produced using the 1,300-tonne piece of machinery.

Omega Plastics are encouraging new and existing customers thinking of reshoring to work alongside them, as they have a 1,300-tonne production machine capable of producing plastic components up to a meter square and five kilos in weight.

The machinery is suited for various industries including automotive parts, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) covers, large structural components used in aerospace and items for the construction industry.

Julian Jamieson, Operations Director for Omega Plastics, said: “What we offer at Omega Plastics is a good quality product that can be shipped anywhere in the world. But in these current times of uncertainty when UK companies are being more cautious, then why not look closer to home when placing your next order."