Omega Plastics goes back to the future with Team Valley relocation

21 years since it first started trading, leading North East plastics manufacturer Omega Plastics Group is heading back to its roots to open a new facility in Gateshead.

Specialising in custom, multiple-use plastic injection mouldings and rapid tooling for the automotive, healthcare and FMCG industries, Omega Plastics Group has enjoyed continued growth since its acquisition of high volume plastic injection moulding specialist, Signal Plastics, in 2015.

In December 2016, the Group relocated Signal Plastics to a larger 42,000 square foot factory unit in Bentall Business Park, Washington, and invested over £1 million in new 180, 500, 800 and 1,300 tonne injection moulding presses and overhead robotic equipment.

Additional contracts with new and existing customers, including a recent £3 million contract with an OEM specialising in domestic and commercial heating, has led the company to make a strategic decision to merge its two Omega Plastics sites in Blyth and Hartlepool sites into one larger facility.

David Crone, Group Managing Director at Omega Plastics Group, said: “Following the investment in our larger site in Washington, we were able to streamline our workloads to create dedicated sites for our three key customer sectors.”

“Resulting from a combination of strategic and organic growth, we decided that now was the time to merge our two Omega Plastics facilities into a much larger single facility in Team Valley to support and strengthen our current customer base and allow the business to expand further, more efficiently.”

“The new Team Valley facility will provide us with exactly what we need, more space and an ideal location in close proximity to main transport links form which to grow the business. The move also has an added element of sentimentality as we are moving back into the building the business was first founded in back in 1998.”