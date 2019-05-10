Omega Plastics Group appoints new Group Managing Director

Craig Swinhoe has been appointed as new Group Managing Director at Omega Plastics Group.

Swinhoe will be taking over the plastics injection moulding and tooling group from Dave Crone, who has held the position since 2006.

With a broad range of experience leading businesses and developing and executing group strategy, most recently as Group Managing Director of Quantum Pharma, Swinhoe was identified as the best fit for the role.

The appointment is part of a strategic succession plan for Dave Crone and his fellow shareholder and former chair, Chris Thompson.

(L to R): New Executive Chair, Dave Crone with newly appointed Group Managing Director, Craig Swinhoe.

Crone will move into the role of Executive Chair, where he will work with and provide support to Swinhoe and transition to a part-time role.

As executive chair Crone will also continue to utilise his significant engineering experience to provide technical and operational support to the Group’s key customers operating across the automotive, FMCG, healthcare and building products sectors, as well as seeking new opportunities and or technologies.

Thompson will continue to support the Group in a non-executive role.

Dave Crone, Executive Chair, said: “This is the start of an exciting new phase for the Omega Plastics Group. Craig’s appointment is part of a planned succession plan for myself and Chris. We have excellent technical engineering skills throughout the business but Craig will bring a different and complimentary strategic and commercial skillset and approach to build upon our business strategy and help drive OPG forward.”