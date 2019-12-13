Omega Plastics Group launches updated website to combine services with Signal Plastics

Omega Plastics Group (OPG) have launched an updated Group website with new imagery and a corporate video.

The Group, which provides a full range of plastic injection tooling, moulding and added value services, has enjoyed continued growth since its acquisition of high-volume plastic injection moulding specialist, Signal Plastics, in 2015.

In December 2016, the Group relocated Signal Plastics to a larger 43,500 sq ft factory unit in Bentall Business Park, Washington and invested over £1 million in new injection moulding presses and overhead robotic equipment.

Earlier this year, the group merged its two Omega Plastics sites in Blyth and Hartlepool into a 45,000 sq ft facility on the Team Valley Trading Estate providing more than double the capacity of the two sites combined and new Group headquarters.

Several strategic appointments have followed during 2019 across the executive, commercial and operations teams.

The updated website brings together the combined services offered by Omega Plastics and Signal Plastics and a view of both facilities and key contacts, into one Group website.

“We started the decade as a single business with a team of 25 people based in a 10,000 sq foot site in Blyth focussing predominantly on rapid tooling. However, through acquisition, organic growth and investment, the Group has grown its turnover nearly ten-fold and we are now proud to be based in two fantastic facilities, within 6 miles of each other, with 88,500 sq feet of space and over 100 exceptionally talented, technical, operational, commercial and financial colleagues,” said Craig Swinhoe, Group Managing Director.

“As the Group has grown and we have continued to invest in facilities, equipment and people, so has our range of services and the sectors that we help to provide solutions in. It was important that our website reflected that journey, our current capabilities and our ambition”

Alongside new photography and a video tour of the facilities, the website features a cleaner look and feel with refreshed Group branding, making it easier for customers to get in touch.