Omega Plastics Group welcomes two new appointments

Omega Plastics Group (OPG) have recruited two new Business Development Managers to support in order to support their strategic growth plans.

Andy Russell and Paul Ellison have joined OPG to help attract and develop new customers across all its market sectors. They will also look to grow relationships through account management and support to existing customers within the Group.

Ellison has spent 25 years in New Business Development Sales predominately within Engineering and Manufacturing sectors and has joined OPG to grow and support their Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial and Technical Products, and Aerospace and Defence sectors and customers.

× Expand Craig Swinhoe – Group MD, Paul Ellison – BDM, Norman Hoggett – Technical Sales Director and Andy Russell - BDM

Starting his career as an Apprentice Mechanical Engineer in the Automotive sector, he has also worked in Aerospace, Defence, Industrial Gas Turbines and Oil & Gas.

Russell will support on developing the Groups Automotive sector. After gaining a Degree in Engineering, he started his working career as an Engineering apprentice at Dunlop Aerospace and has spent the last 30 years in Sales, Business Development and Project Management areas in the Automotive Plastics supply chain.

Norman Hoggett, Technical Sales Director said: “Paul and Andy both have a wealth of experience in their respective areas and they will be great additions to the OPG team. They will help us to drive our growth plans by identifying new opportunities, as well allowing us to spend more time with our existing customers. I look forward to what they will bring to the Group and our customers”