Orders soar for Omega Plastics after inventor’s TV appearance

Omega Plastics has seen an increase in sales due to its customer, Andrew Brooks’ appearance on Channel 4’s Buy It Now.

Andrew secured a contract for a total of 1,400 units, from the show’s retail panellists, which has fed directly back to Omega Plastics with his design for the pokito collapsible travel cup.

Having been in production with Omega Plastics for over a year, the plastic injection moulding specialist has already produced around 35,000 pokito cups, but says this latest order is by far the single largest to date.

× Expand Andrew Brooks with Gary Powner

Made from food-safety approved and eco-friendly TPE and PP, the pokito is an environmentally-friendly reusable travel cup which can be adjusted to match the size of the user’s drink, from 8oz espresso to 16oz grande.

The cup has been designed to collapse for portability and easy storage, with built-in insulation to help keep the contents hot and a unique raised lip to help minimise spills while drinking on-the-go.

Managing director at Omega Plastics, Gary Powner, said: “We have been working closely with Andrew from the very beginning to provide a full turn-key solution for the pokito, successfully creating the tools needed to produce and mould all five of the pokito’s components and then supporting the project through the manufacturing process."