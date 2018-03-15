Omega Plastics release green product innovation

Omega Plastics, a plastic injection moulding and tooling company in the North East, is operating across numerous market sectors to develop multi-use products from plastic that have a positive impact on the planet.

Omega Plastics has released its environmentally-friendly product the pokito, a reusable travel cup which can be adjusted to match the size of the user’s drink, from 8oz espresso to 16oz grande.

Designed to collapse for super portability and easy storage, Omega says the concept behind the pokito was to combat the amount of paper coffee cups that are used and then disposed of in general waste bins rather than recycled every day across the UK.

× Expand Andrew Brooks, inventor of the pokito at Omega Plastics’ Hartlepool facility.

“Every day, more than 7 million paper cups are thrown into British bins, 99 per cent of which end up in landfill sites instead of being recycled,” said Andrew Brooks, Creator of the pokito.

“Making a small lifestyle change, like refilling a travel cup for your morning coffee can make a huge difference to the well-being of the planet.”

Omega Plastics is also operating its manufacturing units as ‘greenly’ as possible.

“As a manufacturer, we recognise that it’s our responsibility to drive change across the industry through ongoing development to use plastic more sustainably, which is what we are trying to achieve at Omega Plastics,” Dave Crone, Group Managing Director at Omega Plastics.

“In the last 12 months, we have invested over £250,000 in new, eco-friendly, all-electric injection moulding machinery for our facilities in Hartlepool, Washington and Blyth to help improve the efficiency of our processes and reduce our energy consumption.”