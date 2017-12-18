Omega Plastics celebrates rewarding year of high orders and training scheme success

Omega Plastics Group has celebrated a ‘stellar year’ in 2017, where it won North East Company of the Year, from the British Chambers of Commerce , and secured several new large clients from the automotive and medical industries.

With factories in Washington, Hartlepool and Blyth, Omega also secured a nomination in the High Growth Business of the Year category at the highly sought-after Chamber Business Awards.

OPG were finalists at the event held in London and despite not winning overall, Managing Director Dave Crone felt confident about the nomination’s impact on his business, he said: “2017 has been an outstanding year for the Omega Plastics Group and winning the Company of the Year title was a huge deal for us. The opportunities it has afforded us since have really helped us to take our business to the next level.

“I fully anticipate that the exposure the business has received as a result of being shortlisted at the Chamber Business Awards will be of real benefit going into the new year.

“OPG now has a national profile which will certainly help us to attract new business from larger organisations and companies operating across other regions of the UK.”

In October Omega launched an education outreach program with a school in Teeside to develop a two-year vocational programme combines theoretical workshops with practical assignments and factory visits encourage local students to look to jobs in north-east manufacturing as a career.