On-Pack Recycling Label appoints first Exec Director

OPRL, the group managing the on-pack recycling label schemes, has appointed its first Executive Director, Stuart Lendrum.

Founded in 2009 by leading retailers and brands to engage consumers more actively in recycling, OPRL now has a rapidly growing membership, after late in 2017 membership was opened to packaging designers and manufacturers, packer/fillers and other supply chain participants. Over the last 18 months OPRL has launched new online and member support services including a label artwork library, labelling tool to identify the correct labels, and matrix tool to select recyclable options.

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL said: “Our commitment to continuously improving member service is demonstrated further in this new appointment, with Stuart bringing his extensive experience in packaging design and recyclability at both practitioner and political levels. We live in unprecedented times with the plastics and PRN debates and the need for more sustainable packaging design. Stuart’s networks across the industry and the leadership and commercial focus he brings will benefit OPRL and our members enormously. “

Lendrum said: “We are at the outset of necessary paradigm shift in recycling and our relationship with packaging. From a strong foundation OPRL has a critical role to play in how successful we ultimately are in achieving zero avoidable waste with an efficient thriving, recyclable packaging sector within a circular economy. I’m proud and really pleased to have the opportunity to be working with OPRL in what are truly exciting times.”