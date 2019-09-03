One of the country’s largest canal clean-ups begins

Asda and The Canal and River Trust have taken to the waters of the Leeds & Liverpool canal today (3rd September 2019) to kick start a week-long litter pick which will involve hundreds of colleagues from Asda.

Volunteers of the the ‘Asda Big Canal Clean-up’ aim to cover a ten-mile stretch of the canal in five days in a bid to tackle plastic pollution on the waterways and the surrounding tow path.

× Expand Asda Canal Litter Pick Asda Canal Litter Pick

Starting at Newlay Locks in Kirkstall, relay teams of colleagues in canoes, boats and on the land, will work their way down the canal, reaching Asda House by Wednesday and finishing at Knostrop Lock on the Friday.

The plastic collected is going to be given to The Moalting Organic Treatment, where the Leeds based company will transform the waste into a bench which will be revealed along the canal in the coming weeks as a lasting legacy from the challenge.

The big litter pick is part of Asda’s commitment to tackle unnecessary plastic and the retailer has already removed 6,500 tonnes of own brand plastic from across the business over the past 18 months.

Asda Canal Litter Pick Asda Canal Litter Pick

Chris Brown, Asda’s Senior Director for Sustainable Business, said: “As a proud Leeds-based company, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the waterways in our city, free from litter. We’re committed to tackling plastic waste in our own operations, but also have a rolling programme of litter picks in communities across the UK to remove plastic and other litter from our local environments.”

“The nation’s canal and rivers go through such a diversity of cities, towns and villages and this is reflected in our volunteers.”

Sean McGinley, Yorkshire & North East director at Canal & River Trust, added:“Canal & River Trust is on a mission to eradicate plastics from our vast network of canals and rivers – helping us all to live in better, more beautiful neighbourhoods, whilst tackling a global issue, and making life better by water.”

“We’re really excited to be partnering with Asda to realise this ambitious project to help look after our canals, as beautiful, inspiring places for people to enjoy. Volunteering with the Trust is a great opportunity for businesses and individuals alike to discover their local waterway, have fun while making a difference.”