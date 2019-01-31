OnePlastics Group sees success with OneNest bale arm tray range

OnePlastics Group has celebrated a successful 12 months with its OneNest bale arm tray range.

The initial introduction of the OneNest in 2017 was a direct result of continued UK manufacturing infrastructure investments for the OnePlastics Group.

With over ten years of experience in the returnable transit packaging market, the group has drawn upon a wealth of industry knowledge to develop a suite of products which are manufactured from food-grade material, complying with industry standards.

In early 2018, after just a few months of promoting the range, the OnePlastics Group secured its first major contract for the supply of bale arm trays.

The contract, which was for the supply of over 400,000 units, saw the OnePlastics Group work in partnership with one of the UK’s fastest growing grocery retailers.

Steve Goodland, OnePlastics Sales Manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to present and discuss our OneNest bale arms trays with a large number of major users in the market. Our success with this product, and in such a short space of time, has been remarkable.”

“This recent major contract success is a testament to this. As a leading manufacturer in the RTP market, we look forward to speaking to more customers and expanding our range of tools and tray sizes throughout 2019.”