OnePlastics invests in latest management systems

OnePlastics has invested in the latest production monitoring and logistics software at its Tamworth based facilities.

The Intouch production monitoring system was implemented seven years ago on over 30 of its modern injection moulding machines.

The system provides a scheduling tool that gives live information on job status and can be automatically updated if issues arise.

The user can also track production through the manufacturing cycle, down to the machine operator involved during each production shift. Full product genealogy, event history, and material traceability enable product safety and compliance to regulations.

“We use the scheduling Gantt Chart not only to schedule jobs, but equally importantly, plan equipment servicing. This, along with the downtime reporting, has helped us concentrate on problematic areas. As a direct result, uptime has improved across the site by 10 per cent,” said Dave Sheridan, Operations Manager at the OnePlastics Tamworth site.

“The Gantt Chart also helps the team prepare for the next tool change. We have improved changeover times in some cells by 30 per cent. This is really important, as we have over 170 changes across the site per week.”

Once product has been manufactured and gone through any added value activities, such as printing customer logos onto RTP, it is then monitored by the Snapfulfil Warehouse Management System.

Key features of the Snapfulfil system include improved space utilisation, improved visibility, auditability and traceability of stock and people.

The company says the software allows it to provide the best possible customer service, from receipt of order to goods despatch, monitoring progress in real time, which keeps management teams and customers fully aware of any potential issues.