Online tool to monitor uptake of recycled polymers launched in the UK

Monitoring Recyclates for Europe (MORE), the single, unified online tool to monitor the uptake of recycled polymers into products, is now available for use by converters in the UK.

MORE is designed to monitor and register the industry’s efforts to reach the EU target of ten million tonnes of recycled polymers being used annually between 2025 and 2030.

The platform was developed by EuPC, in collaboration with its members, and Alexandre Dangis, Managing Director of EuPC, and Philip Law, Director General of the BPF, officially signed the MORE Partnership Agreement on the 11th November, in London.

British plastics converting companies are now able to register and submit the volumes of recycled polymers used in their products, with the UK being the 13th EU country to offer the platform to the industry.

Dangis said: “We are delighted to present our digital platform to the plastics converting community in the United Kingdom. Our industry has the opportunity to showcase its efforts towards a circular plastics economy us Europe and be transparent on the volumes of recycled polymers they use in converting infrastructures.”

“We are very happy that the United Kingdom will join the effort and work together with us and other national coordinators to achieve the target of ten million tonnes of recycled polymers used annually between 2025 and 2030.”

Law saw: “The plastics industry in the UK has been working to integrate more recycled content into its products and we are very happy to be making MORE available within the UK.”

“Participation in the platform is key to its success and we urge companies to help us develop this valuable data so we can understand and communicate the UK’s progress.”