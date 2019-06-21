Opening ceremony takes place for LIT Open Innovation Center and Factory in Linz

June 5th saw the opening ceremony for the 8,000 square metre LIT Open Innovation Center and LIT Factory in Austria.

The goal of the Open Innovation Center is to bring research, business, and industry closer together.

In addition, motan is a member of a consortium which will jointly promote process engineering innovations in the field of plastics technology and digitalisation.

The LIT Factory will not only be used as a learning factory for education and training, it will also serve as a showroom and testing centre for basic research in the plastics processing industry.

The LIT Factory is equipped with a motan drying, conveying, and gravimetric dosing system for supplying two Engel injection moulding machines.