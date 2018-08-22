OPRL’s recyclable packaging design tool goes into final testing

OPRL’s PREP UK packaging design tool is undergoing final tests.

The company says the design tool, with UK recycling infrastructure data for testing, will ensure recyclability assessments fully reflect current UK collections and processing infrastructure.

As part of its support to member signatories of the UK Plastics Pact, OPRL committed to “Launch our sustainable packaging design tool as a standard part of membership, enabling members to meet their UK Plastics Pact commitments by designing packaging which both avoids unrecyclable plastics and ensures design aids easy separation and recycling of components.”

This final testing phase keeps the project on course for full launch this autumn.

“The research undertaken for us by Axion Consulting ensures the tool is calibrated to reflect UK infrastructure, and we will continue to update this in the current fast paced policy environment,” said Stuart Lendrum, Executive Director of OPRL.

“Once this final phase of testing is complete, we believe we have a tool with the potential to underpin Extended Producer Responsibility assessments, deliver against the National Infrastructure Commission’s recommendations on recyclability of plastic packaging, and enable UK Plastics Pact signatories to make rapid progress in fulfilling their commitments.”

Anthony Peyton, CEO and Founder of PREP Design Pty said: “We’re very excited to have the opportunity to work with OPRL to assist its members in designing 100 percent recyclable packaging and meet commitments under the UK Plastic Pact."