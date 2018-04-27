OPRL adds Unilever to its expanding membership

OPRL has added Unilever to its expanding membership.

Unilever’s UK business will introduce ORPL’s recycling labels across its brands in the UK during 2018, helping households recycle more packaging material.

The move aligns with Unilever’s broader commitment to ensure 100 per cent of its plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL, said: “We're delighted that Unilever is joining OPRL and adopting our labelling on its UK brands as part of their commitment to engaging customers in taking environmental and social action. Our membership covers tiny start-ups right through to global brands, and that's the strength of our labelling.”

Yvette Edwards, Sustainable Business and Communications Director, Unilever UK and Ireland, added: “We know that recycling and the wider issue of plastic waste is important to the people who buy our products. Our membership of OPRL moves us further in the right direction by providing recycling guidance that is simple, clear and consistent. With our presence in 98 per cent of UK homes, we can be part of the solution to improving recycling rates across the nation.”

The company says Unilever’s decision to join brings a major leap in the number of household brands using the on-pack recycling label.