OPRL appoints new non-executive director to Board

OPRL has appointed a new non-executive director to its Board following the departure of Richard Kirkman to a new role in Australasia.

Jacob Hayler joins the Board to ensure waste management and reprocessing expertise continues to inform the company’s forward strategy and development.

× Expand New Waste Management NED for OPRL Board

The company says the OPRL’s Board of independent non-executive directors brings a range of sector experience, government and business skills to ensure the B2B service company addresses the needs of the packaging sector from production through use to collection and resource recycling.

Membership and services continue to grow apace with over 570 members now including waste management as well as brands, retail, packaging design and manufacture, packer/fillers, compliance and data schemes and sustainability consultancies.

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL said: "This appointment is really important to us as we greatly valued the insights and context Richard Kirkman brought to Board discussions. Jacob brings Board and business strategy experience from his executive role as well as a unique oversight on the issues affecting the waste and resources sector from fifteen years with the ESA. Like us, he recognises the need for the packaging cycle to collaborate to deliver circularity and the significant environmental gains that are within reach. “

“It’s a crucial time for Jacob to join us as we ramp up work preparing for EPR reforms, ensuring that UK resources infrastructure capacity informs decisions on recyclability and packaging design through our on-pack labels and our new Certified As Recyclable packaging scheme. We send Richard and his family every best wish as they start their new life in Sydney.”

Jacob Hayler added: “I’m delighted to join OPRL’s Board at this critical juncture for the recycling sector. Our industry is working hard to help the Government deliver the policy detail underpinning the Resources and Waste Strategy. The radical changes due from this in the next few years will have profound implications for all in our sector.”