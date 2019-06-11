OPRL appoints Programmes Manager

OPRL has announced that Richard Parker is joining as an interim Programmes Manager as the rapidly growing non-for-profit takes forward its development plans.

With membership continuing to grow, and breaking the 350 mark last month, the provider of the UK’s leading recycling scheme is forging ahead with the development of its We Recycle app together with updating its Recycling Labelling Rules and packaging recyclability evaluation tool, PREP UK.

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL, said: “As the recent Progress Report from the UK Plastics Pact demonstrates, labelling packaging to give consumers clear advice of its recyclability is a key commitment by many brands and retailers in delivering our targets.”

“Our insight research shows that consumers rely on OPRL labels to give that advice, with five times the level of understanding of any other recycling label. So updating the scheme’s governing riles to ensure on-pack labels reflect both collections data and the practical recycling of packaging in MRFs and at reprocessors is essential to safeguard that trust.”

“Likewise, taking that information off pack to provide more specific information and reward consumers through our We Recycle app is essential whilst Government’s proposed reforms come into effect.”

Parker said: “I’m looking forward to taking up this new challenge, working with the OPRL team and the extended support network to deliver the improved communications to our consumers, ensuring that we continue to improve collection and recycling of much more of our packaging material.”

“Having been involved in packaging from almost every angle in my career and, most recently, inputting to the consultations on Waste and Resources Strategy development, this is a great time to be further involved in influencing the future of our approach to packaging overall.”