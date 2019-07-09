OPRL launches labelling rules review

OPRL has launched the latest review process of its labelling rules to ensure it keeps pace with developments in collections services and, for the first time, to take account of recycling infrastructure.

The Steering Group met for the first time on the 3rd July and aims to complete its work in recommending changes to the OPRL Board by October, enabling new rules to be launched before the end of the year.

As signalled in January 2017, the revised rules will take account of sortation processes at MRFs and the likelihood of reprocessing into recyclate for use in packaging other products.

The 2019 review process consequently involves an expanded range of expertise on the Steering Group, supported by a diverse panel of technical experts providing evidence.

The resulting draft rules will be reviewed and challenged by experts from academia, NGOs, and industry.

Stuart Lendrum, Chair of the Review Steering Group and OPRL Director, said: “As the only evidence-based recycling label in the UK it’s essential to use that we have the right expertise and access to data on the Steering Group.”

“I’m delighted and very grateful that this impressive array of industry figures has agreed to give up their support in undertaking this review. It will ensure a robust and credible process that both members and stakeholders can take assurance from.”

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL, said: “The public is demanding more information on recyclability and wants to be assured of its accuracy, with 84 per cent checking packaging for recycling advice.”

“As the UK’s most trusted and widely recognised recycling label we’re determined to get this right, so we’re investing in research, getting the right people round the table, and have engaged Richard Parker as our Programmes Manager to ensure we run a robust process.”