OPRL membership soars over 250

The On-Pack Recycling Label’s diverse membership has soared past the 250 companies mark with a new sign up every few days throughout 2018.

Established to help retailers and brands engage their customers in recycling packaging, OPRL opened membership to the wider packaging supply chain in September 2017 and to compliance schemes in August 2018.

With more than 60 new members this year, latest members include luxury retailers Fortnum & Mason, and Harrods, sustainability data analysts ecoVeritas, UK food manufacturers Cranswick and Moy Park and global brand McCain.

Andy Newstead, Commercial Manager at Colpac, said: “Our OPRL membership demonstrates our commitment to our customers, illustrating our understanding of the environmental challenges they face, and how we, as a packaging manufacturer, can contribute and help them meet their sustainable goals.”

"With UK Government backing and UNEP recognition as international best practice, our labels give the same simple, consistent advice to consumers whether you’re a tiny start up or an established global giant," said Stuart Lendrum, OPRL Executive Director.

"This autumn sees new services coming online supporting recyclable packaging design, and piloting our consumer recycling app, enabling all members to demonstrate their responsibilities as producers. That’s an irresistible offer in the current trading environment.”