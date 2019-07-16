OPRL hails the UK Plastics Pact new guidance on the recyclability of rigid plastic packaging as a further vital step driving sustainable packaging and making it easy for consumers to recycle.

The company believes the launch of these comprehensive guidelines, setting out which polymers can no longer be considered recyclable and which are the best-in-class polymer choices for different types of rigid plastic packaging, means everyone placing packaging on the UK market has a common basis for design decisions.

Last week’s announcement on OPRL’s Labelling Rules Review, highlighted these guidelines will be one of the evidence bases underpinning OPRL’s 2019 revisions. In January 2017 the labelling not-for-profit signalled its 2019 rules would take account of sortation processes at MRFs and likelihood of reprocessing into recyclate.

Jane Bevis, OPRL chair, said: “The public find plastics confusing and, with widespread concerns over irresponsible disposal and environmental pollution by plastic packaging, are increasingly condemning all plastic packaging as intolerable.”

“But plastic packaging has a key role in protecting our environment too – well-chosen polymers used in well-designed packaging are vital to reducing food waste and the resulting methane and other greenhouse gas emissions. So this hugely welcome guidance from the Plastics Pact is crucial in promoting a paradigm shift in packaging design, both food and non-food.”